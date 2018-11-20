ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers third-baseman Adrian Beltre announced his retirement today after a remarkable 21-season career that included virtually every major honor and 3,166 hits.

In a statement sent by the club this morning, Beltre said he has thought long about the move.

“I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me,” he said. “It’s time to call it a career,” he continued, about the decision that came after “careful consideration and many sleepless nights.”

Beltre, who is 39, is a four-time MLB All-Star and five-time Golden Glove winner.

He made his big league debut at 19 with the Dodgers in 1998. Beltre played with Los Angeles until 2004, then was with the Seattle Mariners from 2005-09 and the Boston Red Sox in 2010. He joined the Rangers as a free agent in 2011 and appeared in his only World Series in his first season with Texas.

In 2,933 career games, Beltre hit .286 with 477 home runs and 1,707 RBIs.