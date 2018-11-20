FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This is the busiest time of year for many North Texas food banks – helping families in need, get what they need for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Community Food Bank in Fort Worth is prepared to give away turkeys and all the trimmings to about 5,000 families this year.

Monday brought long lines for those who pre-registered and received vouchers for turkey pick up.

Tuesday morning, people began lining again some seven hours before the gates opened.

From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, the food bank will distribute turkeys, cranberry sauce and stuffing to families who preregistered.

For those who did not have a chance to sign up in advance, on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the food bank will distribute any remaining turkeys and food on a first come, first served basis.

Gerald High is one of dozens of people who bundled up in the chilly temperatures to wait for pick up Tuesday morning.

It’s cold outside, but his heart is warm.

“It’s a blessing. I thank God we have organizations like this in Fort Worth that help out the needy or help out the homeless and step in. It’s everywhere in Fort Worth. I know you’re gonna be fed. No one has a reason to go hungry in Fort Worth, Texas,” said High.

Sheryl Chatten is picking up her meal, too, and plans to share the love.

“I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner and being able to feed my family and a couple of friends who also don’t have a place to eat. I live in an apartment complex and it’s really nice that someone is doing this for us. I would not be able to afford it on my own,” she says.

Community Food Bank tells us they’ve got all the turkeys they need, but some extra donations of cranberry sauce and stuffing would be helpful.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank on Galvez Street after 9 a.m. Tuesday, or you may donate online.