ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 19: Adrian Beltre 29 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after touching home plate after hitting his second home run of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2016 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett, Jr. /Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Current and former major league baseball players and other athletes took to Twitter to honor Adrian Beltre upon his announcing his retirement after a 21-year sure-to-be Hall of Fame career.

Former Ranger Michael Young tweeted, “Congrats, AB. Yes… a HOFer, 3000 knocks, best defender at 3rd I ever saw. But, above all, a perfect teammate.”

Another Dallas sports legend, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki commented, “Say it ain’t so! Thanks for everything, AB! And congrats on your hall of fame career!”

Current Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said on Twitter and Instagram, “I’m so bless to play for the last 8 years next to not only the best 3rd basemen this game has seen but my brother. Thank u for everything you’ve done in my career in and off the field and for always teach me to BELIEVE in my self, RESPECT the game and the most important one ENJOY the game with a couple of hits for sure lol. Baseball will miss you LOVE YOU BIG BRO.”

Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones said, “Congrats on an unbelievable career Adrian Beltre! The total package at the hot corner. I will save a seat for u at the third baseman’s table of the members dinner in Cooperstown my man! Enjoy retirement buddy.”

The Seattle Mariners, the team where Beltre started his career, tweeted, “Congratulations Adrian Beltre! The game won’t be the same without you.”

Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman said on Twitter and Instagram, “Capitan! thank you so much for being so profesional and care so much abOut us as a team and as a family i learned so much from you in the little amount of time we spent together. Definitely a role model God Bless you always!!! #thankyouAB #capitan “i did touch his head Once”

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said, “Honor to play against him! Legend!”

Former Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos said, “Thank you for everything Capitán. 🐐 #HOF Gracias por todo lo que hiciste por nosotros tus compañeros de equipo los consejos, regaños y sobretodo por ser incondicional amigo Dios te bendiga. #dominicana #mlb #adrianbeltre #game162 #ultimojuego #rangers