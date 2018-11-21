Filed Under:18-Wheeler, crash, train crash, TRE, Trinity Railway Express

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a Trinity Railway Express train and an 18-wheeler. At least one person has been reported injured.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Calloway Cemetery Road near Collins in east Fort Worth. The 18-wheeler was flipped on its side in the crash.

MedStar reports one person with minor injuries.

Fort Worth firefighters have a heavy rescue response team at the scene of the crash.

Oil could be seen leaking out of the 18-wheeler, which could lead to delays as crews clean up the scene.

