DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man broke in to a Dallas bakery, but he didn’t leave with any pastries, according to the bakery’s Facebook post.

Dallas Police responded to a break-in at Annie’s Culinary Creations on 1908 N Henderson Ave. Wednesday afternoon after a man broke in to the cash register around 3:45 a.m.

Annie’s says this marks the bakery’s fifth break-in since they’ve opened in Dallas.

In response to a video of the suspect breaking in through the store front window, the bakery posted on their Facebook page, “Luckily, he didn’t take off with any of our orders for today, but he did leave it a bit chilly in here. #Thankful that we won’t have to use the AC today.”

Police unable to pick up any fingerprints because the suspect was wearing gloves, according to the post.

The bakery added, “#Thankful for this time of season, and Annie’s won’t let one humbug ruin our Holiday Spirit!”