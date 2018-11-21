Columbus, Ohio (CBS Local) — An animal shelter in Ohio is determined to give dogs a home for the holiday.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center in Columbus has introduced a program called “Holiday Sleepover,” where interested residents can take a dog home to their family for three days over Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“It’s just such a happier environment for these dogs to be in a home versus being stuck in a cage, you know, all day,” said Kaye Dickson, director of Franklin County Animal Care & Control.

The program also gives families to get to know the experience of having a furry friend in their homes without a long-term commitment.

“When they bring them back the only thing we ask is we give them a little report card to fill out to get a little more information on the dog than what we had before and we’re hoping that will help them get adopted a lot quicker,” said Dickson told CBS affiliate WBNS.

The shelter currently holds about 240 animals who are looking for forever homes.

“We’re hoping these host families fall in love with the animals as well and they may definitely adopt them,” said Dickson.