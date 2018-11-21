DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter suffered burn injuries while battling an apartment fire in Dallas Wednesday morning, the department says. The firefighter’s condition is unknown.

Crews are still working on the fire at the Meadows apartment complex near Ferguson Road and I-635.

Please stay away from 11700 Ferguson Rd the Medows apartments. First responders are on location. pic.twitter.com/ZHKKO9KCMM — Dallas Police Assoc FOP #716 (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) November 21, 2018

One other person was reported injured at the scene, and their condition is also unknown. The firefighter was taken to Parkland Hospital to be treated.

Dallas police officers responded to the scene to help residents get safely away from the fire. The officers, along with two civilians, grabbed a mattress from a downstairs apartment and helped people jump out of a window to safety.