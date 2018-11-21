  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Fire at the Meadows apartment complex in Dallas. (TxDoT camera)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter suffered burn injuries while battling an apartment fire in Dallas Wednesday morning, the department says. The firefighter’s condition is unknown.

Crews are still working on the fire at the Meadows apartment complex near Ferguson Road and I-635.

One other person was reported injured at the scene, and their condition is also unknown. The firefighter was taken to Parkland Hospital to be treated.

Dallas police officers responded to the scene to help residents get safely away from the fire. The officers, along with two civilians, grabbed a mattress from a downstairs apartment and helped people jump out of a window to safety.

