FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday, November 21, is national stuffing (or dressing) day!

When it comes to the right way to refer to the popular Thanksgiving side dish, do you call it “stuffing” or “dressing?”

In a national survey of more than 1,500 Americans conducted by GE Appliances, about three-fourths of people say “stuffing,” while the other quarter are used to “dressing.”

astuffing2 Pre Thanksgiving Debate: Stuffing Or Dressing?

You’re most likely to hear “dressing” from your friends and family in the southern region of the United States, specifically Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

So which is it?  Whatever you call it, we hope it’s delicious!

astuffing Pre Thanksgiving Debate: Stuffing Or Dressing?

 

