The Dallas Cowboys including La'el Collins #71 and Cole Beasley #11 celebrate the fourth quarter touchdown by Dak Prescott #4 against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys served up a Thanksgiving feast to fans on Thursday. They now share a spot on top of the NFC East with the rival Washington Redskins after beating them on Turkey Day 31-23.

The Dallas offense and defense went into the game hungry for a win, and it showed with touchdowns and interceptions galore.

Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper was the theme on offense as they connected on eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The play of the game came on a 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Cooper, which was both the longest catch for the receiver and the longest pass for Prescott’s still-young career.

Prescott, once again, took care of the football by not turning it over. Along with his two touchdown passes to Cooper, he also ran one in to extend the lead against the Redskins. He finished with 289 yards passing, which is his most this season.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott also took control of the offense with 26 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown that set the tone for the game in the first quarter.

The defense had its share of the Thanksgiving action by intercepting the ball three times from quarterback Colt McCoy, who started in place of the injured Alex Smith.

Despite the high-flying Cowboys offense on Thursday, the Washington defense did cause trouble for Prescott through the game, sacking the quarterback four times.

In what’s becoming a tradition on Thanksgiving Day, Elliott placed Prescott inside the famed Salvation Army red kettle in the end zone after the quarterback’s scoring run. The running back also placed $21 to match his number 21 inside the kettle after his touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Cowboys are 6-5 on the season and will now look forward to another Thursday night game next week against the red-hot New Orleans Saints.