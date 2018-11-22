A man killed his wife or ex-wife at her Lewisville apartment, police say. (CBS11)

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A father shot and killed the mother of their children at her Lewisville apartment Thursday afternoon, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say a man, who was the husband or ex-husband, went into the woman’s apartment, where she lived with their three children. He then shot her and then fled the apartment.

According to police, the man then shot himself in the middle of an empty land. However, he was found still alive and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The woman was pronounced dead at her apartment. Police say the oldest child is nine years old and is talking to investigators.