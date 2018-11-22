DALLAS (CBSDFWCOM) – People came together in Dallas on Thanksgiving to help total strangers have a good meal. Staff and volunteers at the Visiting Nurse Association’s Meals on Wheels program dished up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who cannot leave their home this holiday.

It worked like clockwork for those volunteers, serving up turkey and the essential side dishes of Thanksgiving. It was all “cooked with love.”

“The fact that volunteers are connecting the people back to the community is so meaningful,” said Katherine Krause, president and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association.

Coolers of food were stacked high and ready to be picked up by another army of volunteers. It was young students in Dallas that were volunteering early Thursday.

“It makes me appreciate what I have,” said sophomore Ethan Power.

Those volunteers delivered the meal packets to the doorsteps of the elderly. In some cases, the volunteers were the only ones the senior citizens would see on Thursday.

“Makes my heart just beam,” said volunteer Suzy Watson. “Giving back. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about.”

On Thursday, the Meals on Wheels program dished out about a thousand pounds of turkey and gallons of gravy, reaching more than 4,000 people in North Texas.