Aubrey police officers surprise a boy with a new bike ahead of Thanksgiving after his previous one was stolen. (Aubrey Police Department/Facebook)

AUBREY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the season of giving approaches, police officers in Aubrey went beyond their call of duty to help a boy whose bike was stolen in October.

In a Facebook post on the day before Thanksgiving, the police department in northern Denton County wanted to make sure its friend, Cameron, would have a happy holiday after his bike was stolen last month.

With the help of a Walmart in Denton, three Aubrey officers were able to give Cameron a brand-new bike ahead of Thanksgiving.

In the video, Cameron could be seen enjoying his new bike up and down the street and thanking the three officers who made it possible.

