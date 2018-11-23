A shop front displays its Black Friday sales in Oxford Circus on November 23, 2018 in London, England. Shoppers Look For Bargains On Black Friday. (Photo by Alex McBride/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – As the Black Friday shopping rush begins, major retailers are looking for new ways to use technology to compete with online competitors. Total retail sales in the five days around Thanksgiving, excluding cars and fuel, are expected to reach $144 billion, according to Adobe Inc. and Internet Retailer Research. Fifteen percent of those sales will be online.

A Walmart in Rogers, Arkansas, looks like the store you’ve been shopping at for years – almost. America’s largest retailer is hoping to stay on top by bringing a dose of online convenience to old-fashioned, off-line shopping, reports CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

