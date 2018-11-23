DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Black Friday may be coming to a close, but the busy shopping weekend is far from over. Those mom-and-pop shops are getting ready for their shopping day known as Small Business Saturday.

According to consumer spending research, the trend now is gifting loved ones special experiences, rather than the latest gadget. Small business owners in Dallas are looking to offer those experiences as the Saturday after Black Friday approaches.

Ten years ago, Louis Proulx opened Renew Beauty Med Spa and Salon in Northpark Center. “I really wanted to be able to change people’s lives by really helping them feel good from the inside out,” she said.

That feeling is something she’ll be selling shoppers during Small Business Saturday.

“Having a personalized, customized approach to gift shopping and having an experience that you can remember forever is always wonderful,” said Proulx.

Purchasing experiences rather than presents is something Americans are doing. The National Purchase Diary’s “Expectations for Holiday 2018” predicts people will be spending more this holiday season and more on those experiences.

“Last year, I actually got a massage as a gift for Christmas. I remember thinking this was the best gift that I’ve ever gotten,” said shopper Candice Vickers.

Vickers is wanting to get the same gift for her mother: a spa day for the two of them.

“It gives us time to relax and just focus on ourselves because in this world today, we’re all just go, go go,” said Vickers.

Research shows in 2017, more than 40 percent of holiday shoppers gifted an experience. This year, that percentage is expected to be even higher.