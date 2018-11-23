DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down three men believed to be involved in a far East Dallas shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

Felipe Hernandez was shot and killed around 9:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood near Skyline High School.

Witnesses told police they saw three men running towards that school immediately after hearing gun shots.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime contact Det. McDaniel with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4236.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. The number is 214-373-TIPS (8477).