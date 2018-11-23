  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AAA Texas has projected that 3.8 million Texans will have hit the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year.

The travel group said Friday those drivers can expect to pay $2.27 on average for a gallon of gas, just about what they paid last year.

That’s about 31 cents lower than the national average and about 7 cents lower than last week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said travelers can also expect to see state troopers patrolling for drunk drivers, speeders and passengers without seatbelts.

Last year over Thanksgiving, troopers issued more than 73,000 traffic citations and warnings, including 8,449 for speeding.

Police also arrested 324 suspected drunk drivers and gave 1,005 seat belt/child safety seat citations as well as 235 felony arrests.

