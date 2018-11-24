Grand Prairie officers shot a man who pointed a shotgun at them in the 4800 block of Autumn Hill. (CBS11)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie officers were able to release a child from a man who pointed a shotgun at them before shooting him early Friday morning, police say.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 4800 block of Autumn Hill in regards to a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, the suspect came out of the home while holding a child and a shotgun.

Police say officers were negotiated the release of the child before the man went back in the home. The child was uninjured.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Benitez, came back out of the house and pointed his shotgun at the officers. The officers feared for their lives and shot Benitez.

The 34-year-old was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing, but witnesses at the scene told detectives that Benitez intended to commit “suicide by cop.”