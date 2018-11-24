GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders saved three fisherman from drowning after they were in 56-degree water for 40 minutes at a lake in Henderson County Thursday night.

The fisherman held on to their capsized boat in Cedar Creek Lake as they waited for the first rescue boat to arrive at around 11 p.m., according to Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Fire and police units from Gun Barrel City, Payne Springs and Tool, as well as EMS units from UT Health and Careflite, arrived immediately.

During a grid search, Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joel Lindaman said he saw a light in the water.

“Upon arriving on location we found three adult males clinging to the hull of the boat and all three were suffering symptoms of severe hypothermia,” said Lindaman.

Firefighters pulled the fishermen into the rescue boat and checked them for necessary treatments.

“The men were extremely fortunate last night,” said Lindaman. “When their boat capsized, their life jackets floated away. We estimate they were in fifty-six degree water for approximately forty minutes.”

He said the men were lucky to have had a cell phone in a waterproof case, which they used to call for help.

“I am extremely proud of the team effort last night by all of the responding agencies,” said Lindaman. “Their quick actions resulted in a successful outcome for the victims.”