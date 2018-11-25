SAVANNAH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County authorities responded to a vehicle accident that they believe was the result of “street racing” Saturday night.

Multiple witnesses told Northeast police officers two vehicles were “street racing” before they crashed on US Highway 380 near Magnolia Boulevard.

Several people were involved and taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The highway was temporarily closed as responders cleared the accident.

The incident was also responsible for knocking down power lines, resulting in a power outage on parts of the highway.