Street racing accident on Highway 380 in Savannah, Texas.

SAVANNAH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County authorities responded to a vehicle accident that they believe was the result of “street racing” Saturday night.

Multiple witnesses told Northeast police officers two vehicles were “street racing” before they crashed on US Highway 380 near Magnolia Boulevard.

streetracing2 Authorities Respond To Street Racing Accident In Denton County

Street racing accident on Highway 380 in Savannah. (Northeast Fire Department)

Several people were involved and taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The highway was temporarily closed as responders cleared the accident.

The incident was also responsible for knocking down power lines, resulting in a power outage on parts of the highway.

