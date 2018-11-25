FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — TCU is going to a bowl game with speedy playmaker Jalen Reagor and a fifth-year, third-string quarterback whose first career start came in his final regular season game.

Two weeks after the most lopsided loss in coach Gary Patterson’s 18 seasons as head coach, Reagor scored touchdowns running and receiving for the second game in a row and Grant Muehlstein threw two TD passes as the injury-plagued Horned Frogs got bowl eligible with a 31-24 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

“With everything that happened to us, I think we ended up overachieving at the end. Simple,” Patterson said. “I don’t think you can take away from our kids what they just got accomplished.”

Jawuan Johnson scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half before Jalen Reagor ran 83 yards for a score on TCU’s first offensive snap after halftime.

Reagor also had a 6-yard TD catch for the Frogs (6-6, 4-5 Big 12), who will go to a bowl for the 16th time in Gary Patterson’s 18 seasons as head coach. They won three of their last four games, the loss in that span being 47-10 at West Virginia.

Oklahoma State (6-6, 3-6) was held to 280 yards — 240 below its season average — against a TCU defense playing without four injured starters.

One of those four injured starters was Darius Anderson who has lived up to his nickname the entire season: “Jet.”

His explosiveness went unused; however, Reagor made up for it with his 121-yard rush on five carries and eight caught passes for 91 yards.

He become only the third TCU player with a 1,000-yard receiving season, setting a school record with a TD catch in seven consecutive games.

“It’s all like surreal,” Reagor said. “I know I’m capable of making plays like that, it’s just the way it happens. It’s a blessing.”

The Cowboys had only 58 total yards after Johnson’s defensive score set up on a pass behind the line that went off the hands of freshman running back Chuba Hubbard. Reagor’s TD run made it 21-3 only 73 seconds into the second half.

“Really at halftime, everything’s OK,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We throw that ball to Chuba a million times. Why he didn’t catch it this time, I don’t know.”

Taylor Cornelius had 156 of his 181 yards passing after halftime, when he twice ran for scores to get the Cowboys within a touchdown. Hubbard also had a 3-yard TD run.

“I told the team that it’s a good thing you get to play another game. Sure would have hated to finish like this,” Gundy said.

Muehlstein completed only one pass in his career before taking over in the first half of a 16-9 win at Baylor last week when Reagor scored the only two touchdowns.

Muehlstein completed 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards against OSU. His second TD was a 24-yarder to Derius Davis with 6 ½ minutes left for a 31-17 lead.

In a post-game interview Patterson said he was glad Muehlstein chose TCU and was extremely proud of his hard work over the years.

