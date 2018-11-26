  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person was killed and several were injured in a shooting at a club that was hosting a block party for teenagers and their parents.

A suspect in the Sunday night shooting is in custody.

Police say the suspect tried to enter the club, but was turned away when he refused to be searched by security.

Police say the man went to the parking lot and got into a fight, then opened fire with bullets going into the club and fatally striking a teenager inside.

Police say up to six other people were injured either by the gunfire or flying glass.

No names have been released.

Police Commander Dan Harris said teenagers and parents were at the party.

