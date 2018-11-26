FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a thief who robbed two banks in two weeks.

Police said the man, described as white with dyed blonde hair, 30-40 years old, 6 feet two inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, handed the teller a note demanding cash.

#HeadsUp *Bank Robber* This suspect robbed the Compass Bank on Bryant Irvin Rd – and another bank in Bedford in early November. Please call 817-988-8259 if you know who he is.#BankRobber pic.twitter.com/t2H8nspPkL — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) November 26, 2018

He hit the BBVA Compass Bank on Bryant Irvin Road on November 23 and the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 121 in Bedford on November 10.

He fled on foot from the Compass Bank robbery.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call police at 817. 988.8563.