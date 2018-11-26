  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robber, cash, Compass Bank, Crime, On the Run

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a thief who robbed two banks in two weeks.

Police said the man, described as white with dyed blonde hair, 30-40 years old, 6 feet two inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, handed the teller a note demanding cash.

He hit the BBVA Compass Bank on Bryant Irvin Road on November 23 and the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 121 in Bedford on November 10.

He fled on foot from the Compass Bank robbery.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call police at 817. 988.8563.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s