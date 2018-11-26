Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a thief who robbed two banks in two weeks.
Police said the man, described as white with dyed blonde hair, 30-40 years old, 6 feet two inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, handed the teller a note demanding cash.
He hit the BBVA Compass Bank on Bryant Irvin Road on November 23 and the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 121 in Bedford on November 10.
He fled on foot from the Compass Bank robbery.
Anyone with information about these crimes should call police at 817. 988.8563.