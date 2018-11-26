DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A grand jury is hearing evidence in the case of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment after she said she mistook it for hers.

Daryl Washington, an attorney for the family of the slain man, said the grand jury began hearing the case Monday.

Amber Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge after the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of St. Lucia.

Guyger, who is white, was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

The grand jury will hear evidence and decide whether to indict Guyger.

It could also decide on a more serious charge.

Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas in the shooting.

An online petition with 170,000 signatures, organized by local activists in late September, demanded the manslaughter charge facing the former Dallas Police officer be upgraded to murder.

Then-DA Faith Johnson had said it will be solely up to the grand jury to decide on the proper charge and manslaughter is only one of several it will consider.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)