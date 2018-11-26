KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW/AP) — A festive holiday train pulls into Texas in three days.

It pulls into Jefferson on November 29, Wylie on the 30th, Sulphur Springs on December 1st and Pittsburg on the 2nd.

Click here for the train’s full schedule of stops as it spreads cheer throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri, too.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train started its journey last week in Shreveport, Louisiana. After stops in more than 20 cities, the trip will end Dec. 14 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through Dec. 18.

It features a smiling tank car dubbed “Rudy,” a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There’s also an elves’ workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.