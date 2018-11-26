  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:$100 bills, ATM, Bank Of America, Harris County, Houston-area, social media, Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – An ATM in the Houston area was shut down and guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $10s and word of the glitch got out on social media.

Some Harris County sheriff’s deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night’s incident and notified Bank of America.

A bank statement Monday says a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills, and the matter has since been resolved.

Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.

Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn’t say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.

