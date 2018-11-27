DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting its annual Toy Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 28 at the Frank Crowley Court Building.

The department is urging people to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Sheriff’s Department Annual Christmas in the Community Event and put a smile on a child’s face this year.

Santa’s Helpers will be on hand to collect the toys or monetary donations at the bottom of the stairs in front of the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Folks can come by or drive up and drop off their toy donation without getting out of their vehicle.

“We need YOUR HELP more than ever to fill all of the wishes and make holiday dreams come true for those who otherwise would likely not receive anything for the holidays this year,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.