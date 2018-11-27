NORTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Northlake Police said a deadly shooting nearly two weeks ago, “appears to be a tragic accident involving subjects handling a loaded weapon.”

Police were called to the 1400 block of Tumbleweed Trail around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 17.

That’s where officers found 16-year-old Chris Mosley shot and killed.

After conducting interviews, police said said there were three other juveniles at the scene that left before officers got there.

One of the juveniles was involved in handling the weapon.

The Northlake Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to process evidence and will consult with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office on this matter.

Three days after the shooting, friends and some family members gathered in a Fort Worth park to remember Mosley.

Wes Conner, a friend of Mosley’s who moved to Arkansas earlier said he would get texts from his pal, just checking on him, making sure he was doing well with school. Conner traveled back to Texas this week to be here for the funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.

“He just wanted to go with A&M with him, go to college for business, and take over for his grandpa,” he said. “He was so excited about it.”

Conner said Mosley was the smart friend. He was also the goofy friend, always able to provide a laugh.

“I’ve known him since 5th grade and he just never failed to put a smile on my face,” said Markus Reiten. “He was always happy.”

In just one day friend raised more than $10,000 online to cover the costs of a funeral for the family.

Jada Mosley, the victim’s sister, said even she was surprised to realize how many friends her brother had.

“He would want me to continue on and just live my life to the fullest, and succeed and just do the best I can to provide for myself and my family.”