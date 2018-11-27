DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – First-responders are busy this morning trying to put out a 4-alarm apartment fire in North Dallas.

The call went out as a 2-alarm fire at the Cambridge Park Apartments, in the 11000 block of Audelia Road, just before 9:30 a.m. After arriving at the scene it only took about 10 minutes for fire command to requested a third alarm for equipment to fight the flames.

The fire escalated to 4-alarms because a “Mayday” — firefighter(s) lost/trapped, in danger — call went out over radios.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue couldn’t confirm how many buildings were involved, but said “multiple evacuations have taken place.”

The three firefighters in question were located and “successfully extracted from the building.”

One person, who appeared to have on firefighter gear, was loaded into an ambulance and a woman on a walker was also placed onto a gurnee and taken away by medics.

As of about 10:30 a.m., several buildings of the complex were still fully engulfed in flames.

From Chopper 11, walls and roofs collapsed one-by-one as the fire continued to rage. Black smoke, that could be seen for miles, billowed over the complex as firefighters sprayed water on the inferno.

