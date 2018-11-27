  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abraham Lincoln, Award, dfw, former president george w. bush, George W. Bush, Lincoln Leadership Prize, Prize, Texas Governor
Former United States President George W. Bush. (credit: Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President and Texas governor George W. Bush will receive a leadership prize from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The foundation announced Monday that Bush will receive the 2019 Lincoln Leadership Prize during a ceremony on April 1 in Chicago.

The annual award recognizes people for a lifetime of service in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, the nation’s 16th president.

Ray McCaskey, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors, says much of Lincoln’s legacy was defined by his leadership during the Civil War. McCaskey says Bush also faced great challenges and demonstrated “resolute leadership” after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In a statement, Bush says Lincoln was one of the nation’s greatest presidents and that he’s proud to accept the award bearing his name.

Past recipients of the Lincoln Leadership Prize include — Supreme Court Sandra Day O’Connor, President Bill Clinton and Steven Spielberg.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s