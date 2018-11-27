NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephanie Dollar said last month she got a call from staff at The Children’s Courtyard in North Richland Hills telling her Presley, her 2-year-old daughter, hit her head and needed to be picked up.

Dollar said when she arrived the paperwork staff showed her said her daughter Presley had been injured at 1:12 p.m. “I didn’t get a phone call until 1:50 p.m.,” she said.

The North Texas mother said it took her another 30 minutes to get to the daycare, knowing only that her daughter had a serious head injury.

“I saw the wound and I immediately burst into tears and I said ‘what happened?'” Dollar recalled. “They said XXX (staff member) put her on the toilet and she fell forward I guess… and then she ran in there to go pick her up.. and when she picked her up she rammed her head into an open cabinet.”

“You work so hard and you’re basically breaking even for somebody to watch your child and you think you got them in the safest place and they’re not,” Dollar said.

The Children’s Courtyard emailed CBS 11 the following statement: