NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are more obese U.S. adults than those who are just overweight, and roughly 70 percent of Americans are overweight or obese.

Being overweight or obese is defined as having abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. These terms are calculated by body mass index (BMI), a measure of your weight in relation to your height.

A person with a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered overweight, while a BMI of over 30 is obese.

Obesity is shown to increase risk to cancers, including, breast, esophagus, gastric cardia, liver and kidney. For more information, about cancer and obesity, click here.

Obesity is a major independent risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes, and more than 90 percent of type 2 diabetics are overweight or obese. Visit ParklandDiabetes.com for more information on diabetes management and prevention.

Obesity is growing at epidemic proportions in children. And, Texas has the seventh highest obesity rate for youth ages 10 to 17. Click here to learn more about Pediatric Weight Management at Children’s Health.

Children’s Health has tips on talking to you child about weight.

To learn more about the State of Obesity in Texas click here.