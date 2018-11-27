ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers unveiled the latest look of their future home on Tuesday: a model of Globe Life Field.

The future 1.7 million square foot ballpark will sit just south of the Rangers current ballpark, Globe Life Park.

Globe Life Field will feature a retractable roof to protect fans and players from bad weather.

The Rangers will open their new stadium in time for the 2020 season.

The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

Seating capacity will be approximately 40,000.