ATHENS, Greece (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A prosecutor in Greece has ordered the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the fatal beating of Texas tourist Bakari Henderson last year.

The six men — five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin — were jailed from five to 15 years last week after being found guilty of deadly assault.

But a public prosecutor Monday ordered the retrial of the six men for murder by a more senior panel of judges. A seventh man, a Greek national cleared last week, will also stand trial for murder.

Henderson, a 22-year-old from Austin died in July 2017 after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island.

The fight broke out inside the bar, but after Henderson went outside he was chased down the street. Video footage from a security camera shows Henderson running down the sidewalk and being pursued. One man tackled him, throwing him onto a parked car, before others joined in the beating.

Henderson’s family says the young man had just graduated from the University of Arizona and was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line.

