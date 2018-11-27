DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bittersweet sight in Denton Tuesday as the University of North Texas moved into the final demolition stage of Fouts Field.

The removal of the stadium is expected to take a couple of months.

Crews knocked down part of the stadium in 2013.

Fouts Field became home to the UNT football and track teams in 1951 and was eventually replaced by Apogee Stadium.

The Mean Green football team played its final game at Fouts Field on this day, eight years ago.

On Saturday, UNT will host an event commemorating the field, which will eventually be replaced with parking spaces.

UNT Facilities tweeted Tuesday morning, “It’s the end of an era as we see the first hit to strike Fouts Field at #UNT. But, this will bring construction and needed parking to our growing campus. Thanks for the memories!”