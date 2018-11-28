LAKE PRESTON, Australia (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Don’t have a cow! One steer in Australia has avoided the slaughterhouse by simply being too big. And boy, this one is definitely big.

The divine bovine known as Knickers is believed to be the tallest of its kind in the country, according to local media. It’s 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs a whopping 1.4 tons.

The cow’s owner Geoff Pearson told local media his steer is too heavy for the slaughterhouse and would spend its days on fields near Lake Preston.

Pearson told CBS’ Network Ten Knickers “has had a hell of a time” with his sudden popularity but became agitated one day from too many people taking his picture. “I think we just need to let him settle down for a little bit,” he said.