  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Active Shooters, Detroit, Hockey Pucks, michigan, Oakland University
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Faculty members at Oakland University in suburban Detroit received hockey pucks and are being trained to use them to potentially thwart active shooters.

WDIV-TV reports the American Association of University Professors distributed pucks to its 800 members.

University Police Chief Mark Gordon says to fight effectively, faculty and students need to be prepared to throw heavy objects that will cause a distraction. Gordon says pucks fit the bill and can conveniently be carried in brief cases or backpacks.

The faculty union also is working with student groups to distribute an additional 1,700 pucks to students.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s