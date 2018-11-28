(CBS NEWS) – A newly-revealed video shows the stunt at a gender-reveal party for a U.S. Border Patrol agent’s baby that sparked a massive wildfire in Arizona last year. Authorities said the so-called “Sawmill Fire” damaged more than 45,000 acres of land in April 2017.

The Arizona Daily Star obtained the video from the U.S. Forest Service through a public-records request. The forest service investigated the fire, which authorities said caused more than $8 million in suppression costs and damages.

Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in September to igniting the fire. Dickey lawyer Sean Chapman told the Daily Star that it happened at a party to announce that Dickey and his wife were having a boy.

