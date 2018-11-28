(CBS 11) – This song, sung in both English and Spanish, is a perennial holiday favorite, performed by a man, blind since birth, who only charted twice on Billboard, but international renowned.

Jose’ Feliciano (born Jose’ Monserrate Feliciano Garcia in Puerto Rico on September 8, 1945) is an accomplished singer/songwriter/guitarist. His music is well-known not only in the U.S. but all around the globe.

He performs in a mix of styles, including both flamenco music and easy listening styles in many of his songs. His 1968 album called “Feliciano!” ranked #2 on Billboard in 1968. His most popular song on the Billboard Hot 100 was a remake of The Doors’ “Light My Fire” which was #3 for three consecutive weeks. More than likely, you will only hear that version of “Light My Fire” on Sirius XM 60’s On 6, but during the holidays, you will hear this familiar holiday song both on over their air radio and Sirius XM… on multiple stations and channels, respectively!

“Feliz Navidad” was written, performed and released by Feliciano and RCA Records in 1970.

A Christmas song in a Latin Pop style and sung in both English and Spanish, the lyrics go like this:

Feliz navidad

Feliz navidad

Feliz navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

Feliz navidad

Feliz navidad

Feliz navidad

Prospero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Among those international charts, the song was #1 in Sweden, #4 in New Zealand, #7 in Denmark, and #8 in Spain.

