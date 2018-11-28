PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton man has been indicted on child exploitation charges, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of the Eastern District of Texas announced Wednesday.

The September indictment revealed Joseph Patrick Mosher, 49, is accused of secretly filming a teenager’s private area while using Mosher’s home bathroom.

Carrollton Police found several hidden cameras and electronic devices in Mosher’s home, all containing videos capturing boys’ private areas.

According to the police report, it appeared the boys were unaware they were being recorded.

A judge ordered Mosher to remain in jail until trial.

He could face anywhere from 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

Police said any minors who have had contact with Mosher or have visited his home should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547.

The office says it will take steps to protect all minors’ identities and confidential information.