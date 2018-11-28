A new spot to score burgers and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called BurgerIM, the new arrival is located at 11625 Custer Road, Suite 100.

The burger spot offers small three ounce patties, which are served on burgers that come in twos or threes. You can build each burger to your liking, with meats that include dry aged beef, chicken, chorizo, salmon and more. Finish your burgers off with sauces and toppings, such as chipotle mayo, garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, avocado or a sunny side up egg. Sides include fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings. (See the menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, BurgerIM is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Mike G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 21, wrote, “Interesting concept. Order one, two or three slider-sized burgers. Eight different types of patties, including a few different types of beef, chicken, lamb, turkey, etc. There’s also a few standard topping combinations or you can do it custom with 20+ toppings from which to choose. And you can mix and match any of the above on different burgers.”

Yelper Fatima M. noted, “I love a good burger and BurgerIM is a great addition to the Frisco/McKinney restaurant scene! I met a friend here for lunch and it was not busy — walked up and placed an order and w were served quickly.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BurgerIM is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.