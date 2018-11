DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for whoever killed a 23-year-old woman found slain in her North Dallas apartment Tuesday night.

Maria Ezquerro was found inside her apartment on the 5400 block of Peterson Lane between The Galleria and Valley View Mall just north of LBJ.

Police said she was the victim of homicidal violence.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Dallas police Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3661 or via email.