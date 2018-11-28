ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Roanoke are coming to the aid of a police officer who was seriously injured on the job.

Officer Kasey Shumake was hit by a pickup on Sunday, November 4.

There’s a fundraiser Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Twisted Root Burger Company on South Oak Street.

Police said, Shumake, a seven-year veteran assigned to the Traffic Division, was rushed by CareFlite to the hospital.

He sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery. Officer Shumake is now at home and expected to make a full recovery.

The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on that Sunday when Shumake’s motorcycle and the pickup collided in the area of Highway 114 and Cleveland Gibbs in Northlake.