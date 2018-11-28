INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Department of Health panel will soon determine whether a planned abortion clinic in South Bend should be granted a license.

The three-member panel is set to meet Wednesday afternoon. It includes an administrative law judge and two member of the agency’s executive board.

Judge Clare Deitchman recommended in September that Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance be granted the license.

The health department previously had concluded the nonprofit failed to meet requirements of having “reputable and responsible character” and that it didn’t disclose necessary information on its application. Deitchman said the agency failed to show the application was “incomplete or inaccurate.”

The proposed clinic would offer medication-induced abortions to women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant.