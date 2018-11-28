  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Patrick Lewis #61 of the Texas A&M Aggies prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the second half of a game at Kyle Field on November 24, 2011 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A state representative has filed a bill that would force the Texas Longhorns to play against the Texas A&M Aggies in an effort to renew the once-dominate Big 12 rivalry.

Rep. Lyle Larson filed House Bill 412 that would require the Longhorns and Aggies, who are now in the Southeastern Conference, to play a non-conference game each year on the fourth Thursday, Friday or Saturday of November.

Larson tweeted: “After another Thanksgiving void of one of the most historic collegiate football rivalries, we filed House Bill 412 to start the negotiating process between Texas A&M and University of Texas to bring back the fabled football game.”

The state representative assured concerned Texans that issues such as school finance reform, health care, and teacher retirement are the focus of the legislation. He said the newly-filed bill is “symbolic because football scholarships are paid for by each of the schools’ athletic foundations.”

“The idea behind this bill is to start a discussion, between the universities, so future graduating classes can experience the home and away game that we did,” he wrote.

The two football teams last played on Nov. 24, 2011 in College Station where the Longhorns won.

CBS Austin reports if either team refuses to follow the bill, they will not be able to award any academic scholarships that are funded by the state to any student on their teams.

