NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue that inspired millions with her message of female empowerment has been removed from her spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull.”

The bronze sculpture of a defiant-looking girl, with a plaque at her feet that says: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference,” was moved on Tuesday night and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

The move confirmed Wednesday by Boston-based State Street Global Advisors had been announced months earlier.

State Street installed the girl in March 2017 as a temporary display intended to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. New York City officials extended her stay after she became a favorite with tourists.

Immediately after the statute of the girl — with her head held high, hands on her waist, and waving ponytail — was installed the sculptor of the “Charging Bull” demanded it be removed. Arturo Di Modica claimed his 11-foot-tall bull was supposed to represent “freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love” and that “Fearless Girl” had turned his work into something negative.

A spokeswoman for Ne York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the 11-foot-tall bull will be moved as well but those details are not available.

