  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bronze sculpture, Charging Bull, dfw, empowerment, Fearless Girl, Fearless Girl statue, New York City, Statue, Wall Street, Wall Street bull, Women

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue that inspired millions with her message of female empowerment has been removed from her spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull.”

The bronze sculpture of a defiant-looking girl, with a plaque at her feet that says: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference,” was moved on Tuesday night and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

girl statue stares down bull 649561608 Wall Streets Fearless Girl Moved From Spot Facing Bull

People take photographs of the ‘The Fearless Girl statue as it stands across from the iconic Wall Street charging bull statue, March 8, 2017 in New York City. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The move confirmed Wednesday by Boston-based State Street Global Advisors had been announced months earlier.

State Street installed the girl in March 2017 as a temporary display intended to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. New York City officials extended her stay after she became a favorite with tourists.

Immediately after the statute of the girl — with her head held high, hands on her waist, and waving ponytail — was installed the sculptor of the “Charging Bull” demanded it be removed. Arturo Di Modica claimed his 11-foot-tall bull was supposed to represent “freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love” and that “Fearless Girl” had turned his work into something negative.

A spokeswoman for Ne York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the 11-foot-tall bull will be moved as well but those details are not available.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s