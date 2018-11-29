AUSTIN (AP) — The holiday spirit has reached the Texas Capitol in the form of a 27-foot Virginia pine Christmas tree.

Workers on Wednesday installed the tree in the Texas Senate chamber.

The Austin American-Statesman reports more than 20 people from the State Preservation Board, the Senate and staff from a moving company helped set up the tree.

Officials plan to spend the next few days decorating the Christmas tree.

The 2019 Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 8.