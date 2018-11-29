Filed Under:December 25th, Elves, holiday spirit, Merry Christmas, Party, Santa, Texas Capitol, tree, Xmas
File photo of a Christmas tree. (credit: ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) — The holiday spirit has reached the Texas Capitol in the form of a 27-foot Virginia pine Christmas tree.

Workers on Wednesday installed the tree in the Texas Senate chamber.

The Austin American-Statesman reports more than 20 people from the State Preservation Board, the Senate and staff from a moving company helped set up the tree.

Officials plan to spend the next few days decorating the Christmas tree.

The 2019 Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s