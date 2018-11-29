  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Cheesy and high-tech are linking up just in time for Christmas.

Big Mouth Billy Bass is programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands through a compatible Amazon Echo device. That means the singing and talking fish will lip synch to Alexa’s responses and will dance to songs from Amazon music. When it’s first plugged in, it will respond “Woo-hoo, that feels good!”

Steven Harris, the product development vice president of Coppell-based Gemmy Industries, says “this is not your father’s Big Mouth Billy Bass.” But like the original, it includes the song “Fishin’ Time” and can be mounted on the wall or on an easel.

Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999 and in addition to talking sung songs like “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” and “Take Me to the River”. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016.

The new version will be released Saturday for $39.99.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

