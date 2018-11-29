Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys defense stopped the Saints powerful offense in the first 30 minutes of their game Thursday night and lead 13-0 at halftime.

On the opening drive, Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup down the sideline for 40 yards to the six yard line.

The drive stalled out and the Cowboys settled for a 26-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

Prescott cut his hand on the opening drive while attempting a pass. Trainers treated him on the sideline.

On the Saints opening drive, Drew Brees the offense went three and out, without gaining a yard.

Late in the first quarter, Prescott connected with Ezekiel Elliott for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Amari Cooper lost the ball after a catch and the Saints recovered the fumble.

The Saints drove down to the Cowboys 2-yard line, where they went for it on 4th and 2 and the Dallas defense kept them out of the end zone.

The Cowboys drove down the field for a Brett Maher 46-yard field goal to give Dallas a 13-0 lead.