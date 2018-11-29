New Selena bags that will be sold at HEB locations on Dec. 6. (HEB)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Selena fans rejoice! Texas-based HEB will be releasing another edition of its Selena bags on Dec 6.

The new reusable bag that celebrates the Queen of Tejano will go on sale next Thursday on all HEB locations in Texas, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores when those locations open their doors. The bags can also be bought online at selena.heb.com.

The second-edition of the bag features the late pop star with the word “Siempre” (Always) and her signature. Each bag also features quotes from her.

HEB released the first-edition bag earlier this year, which the, company says, sold out in minutes.

The bags will not be available at Central Markets, HEB.com, or through HEB Curbside and Home Delivery.

The Grammy-winning Texan became an icon in the Tejano music industry in the late 80s and early 90s. She died at the age of 23 in 1995 in Corpus Christi.