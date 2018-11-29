FRISCO (HOODLINE) — A new spot to score burgers, bubble tea, smoothies and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called King & Cardinal, is located at 14550 State Highway 121.

The menu offers options like the chicken sandwich, the mutton burger, the grilled chicken sandwich, chicken wings, scrambled egg noodles and more. Drinks include fresh fruit juices (orange, carrot, pineapple, grape or watermelon), bubble teas and smoothies. It also has ice cream, which you can have by the scoop or in a milkshake. (See the full menu here.)

The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Gauri I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 22, wrote, “The vegetable cutlets and chicken cutlets were perfect; crispy on the outside and juicy spicy goodness inside. We also tried the vegetarian burger, the mutton burger and the cheeseburger. The mutton burger was the best.”

Yelper Neeraj S. added, “Ever so often there comes a food joint that is not only authentic in its flavors, but also in the menu, options and all the things that go into making a place worth hanging out.”

Head on over to check it out: King & Cardinal is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.